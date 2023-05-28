Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 7,616 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on DAL shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 0.4 %

In other Delta Air Lines news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total value of $189,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 278,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,554,823.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 5,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total transaction of $189,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 278,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,554,823.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $186,231.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,430,786.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $503,250 and sold 14,846 shares valued at $548,232. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $35.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.47. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $42.45. The company has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.51.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 56.49%. The business had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.23) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

