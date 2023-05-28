HRT Financial LP Makes New Investment in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,096,000. HRT Financial LP owned 0.06% of Diodes as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIOD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Diodes by 23.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,252,000 after purchasing an additional 22,056 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Diodes by 111.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Diodes by 11.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Diodes by 55.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 8,174 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Diodes by 4.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,668,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Diodes news, SVP Emily Yang sold 2,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.05, for a total transaction of $268,141.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,071 shares in the company, valued at $6,081,835.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Diodes news, Director Michael R. Giordano sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,971 shares in the company, valued at $7,107,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Emily Yang sold 2,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.05, for a total value of $268,141.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,081,835.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,175 shares of company stock worth $5,348,431 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DIOD has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diodes in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Diodes from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Diodes from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen increased their price objective on Diodes from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Diodes from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Diodes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.83.

Shares of NASDAQ DIOD opened at $95.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.48. Diodes Incorporated has a one year low of $58.52 and a one year high of $97.45.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $467.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.03 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 16.61%. Diodes’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products within the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets. The firm offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect, and temperature sensors.

