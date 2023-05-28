HRT Financial LP Makes New Investment in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,096,000. HRT Financial LP owned 0.06% of Diodes as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIOD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Diodes by 23.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,252,000 after purchasing an additional 22,056 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Diodes by 111.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Diodes by 11.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Diodes by 55.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 8,174 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Diodes by 4.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,668,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Diodes news, SVP Emily Yang sold 2,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.05, for a total transaction of $268,141.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,071 shares in the company, valued at $6,081,835.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Diodes news, Director Michael R. Giordano sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,971 shares in the company, valued at $7,107,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Emily Yang sold 2,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.05, for a total value of $268,141.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,081,835.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,175 shares of company stock worth $5,348,431 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Diodes Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ DIOD opened at $95.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.48. Diodes Incorporated has a one year low of $58.52 and a one year high of $97.45.
Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $467.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.03 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 16.61%. Diodes’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.
Diodes Profile
Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products within the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets. The firm offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect, and temperature sensors.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Diodes (DIOD)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.