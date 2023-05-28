Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 615 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 52.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,791 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 134 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the third quarter valued at $38,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.54, for a total value of $14,527,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,684,065.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.54, for a total value of $14,527,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,843 shares in the company, valued at $26,684,065.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total value of $558,656.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,595.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,167 shares of company stock valued at $32,403,063 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 0.9 %

MSI opened at $284.57 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.18 and a fifty-two week high of $299.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $47.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $285.86 and a 200-day moving average of $270.18.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1,549.95% and a net margin of 14.63%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $303.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.67.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.