Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 6,992 Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Copart by 1,212.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 14.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 52.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 5.0% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 286,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,998,000 after purchasing an additional 13,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,968,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,881,905,000 after purchasing an additional 270,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CPRT shares. Northcoast Research cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Copart from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Copart in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.33.

In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 143,100 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $12,648,609.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,493,791. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 143,100 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $12,648,609.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,493,791. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen Fisher sold 50,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total value of $4,353,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $87.88 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.10 and a 12 month high of $89.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.88 billion, a PE ratio of 36.77 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.80.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. Copart had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 30.72%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

