Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

PAVE opened at $27.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.82. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $17.80.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

