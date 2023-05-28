Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 19,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,880,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 4,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,920,000 after purchasing an additional 10,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ECL shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $163.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.20.

Ecolab Trading Up 0.1 %

Ecolab stock opened at $166.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.52 billion, a PE ratio of 41.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.04 and a 12-month high of $179.76.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.48%.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In related news, SVP Gail Peterson sold 934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $163,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,225. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ecolab news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $717,631.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,027,423.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Gail Peterson sold 934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $163,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,886 shares of company stock valued at $7,574,618 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.