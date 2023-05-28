Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $438,000 Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CNI. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on CNI. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$178.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $139.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$178.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.22.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

NYSE:CNI opened at $113.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.91. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $103.79 and a 12 month high of $129.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.5835 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.98%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.