Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 102.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,762 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Arista Networks by 460.4% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,255,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $593,287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,317,550 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 67.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,322,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,148,000 after acquiring an additional 935,484 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,507,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,992,380,000 after acquiring an additional 770,172 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 4.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,454,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,083,367,000 after acquiring an additional 755,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Arista Networks by 8.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,362,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,056,972,000 after acquiring an additional 700,606 shares during the last quarter. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on Arista Networks from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Arista Networks from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Argus increased their target price on Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Arista Networks from $146.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Arista Networks from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.85.

In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $167,079.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,078. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $167,079.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,078. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.98, for a total value of $333,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,850,323.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 335,130 shares of company stock valued at $50,927,557 in the last quarter. Insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ANET opened at $170.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.84. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.11 and a 52 week high of $171.44. The company has a market cap of $52.52 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.26.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 31.24%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

