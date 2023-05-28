Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Invests $429,000 in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STLD. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 549.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $95.65 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.44 and a 52-week high of $136.46. The stock has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.65.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The basic materials company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.20. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.05%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on STLD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.63.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

