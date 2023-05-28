Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 253 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 43.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 1,568.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 165,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,122,000 after purchasing an additional 155,143 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 136.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,616,000 after purchasing an additional 124,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,558,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,719,249,000 after purchasing an additional 116,455 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,192,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,072,784,000 after purchasing an additional 80,677 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at $44,007,000. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger

In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total value of $325,460.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,553.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total value of $3,072,723.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,739.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total transaction of $325,460.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,553.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,220 shares of company stock valued at $37,505,841. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $815.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $537.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of W.W. Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $502.00 to $679.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $704.88.

Shares of GWW stock opened at $664.23 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $440.48 and a one year high of $709.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $669.74 and its 200 day moving average is $631.31. The company has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.70.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.04. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 61.00%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.07 EPS. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 22.82%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

