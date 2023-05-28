Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Invests $476,000 in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hershey by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Hershey by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 164,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,948,000 after purchasing an additional 16,710 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hershey by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 350,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,123,000 after purchasing an additional 15,006 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Hershey by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 220,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Hershey by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 54.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hershey Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.00, for a total transaction of $3,862,021.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,704,521. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.35, for a total value of $36,052.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,070,086.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.00, for a total transaction of $3,862,021.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,704,521. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,538 shares of company stock valued at $13,642,493. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $257.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $261.88 and its 200 day moving average is $242.56. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $201.63 and a 12 month high of $276.88.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 57.99%. Hershey’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.24%.

Hershey Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.