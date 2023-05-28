Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 67.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

NYSE PH opened at $332.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $230.44 and a twelve month high of $364.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $324.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $319.95.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 8.28%. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.83 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 20.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on PH. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $311.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $366.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $378.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.00, for a total transaction of $202,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,217. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.00, for a total transaction of $202,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,217. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total value of $9,936,413.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,881,307.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

