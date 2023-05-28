2,743 Shares in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,743 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CDNS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 98.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,419,304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $885,753,000 after buying an additional 2,685,677 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 7,548.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,039,659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,011,000 after buying an additional 1,026,066 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 69.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,090,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $178,237,000 after buying an additional 447,000 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 55.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,037,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $170,675,000 after buying an additional 368,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 104.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 682,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,470,000 after buying an additional 348,018 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $222.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.80.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $228.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $209.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.07. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.76 and a 12-month high of $232.14. The firm has a market cap of $62.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.07.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.80% and a net margin of 23.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 76,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.33, for a total value of $15,909,707.99. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 185,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,885,350.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.09, for a total value of $8,758,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 602,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,187,567.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 76,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.33, for a total value of $15,909,707.99. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 185,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,885,350.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 368,660 shares of company stock valued at $75,934,298. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

