Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $473,000 Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,991 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NXPI. CCLA Investment Management acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,447,000. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,317,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 983.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 306,500 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $45,212,000 after buying an additional 278,200 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,125,366 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $608,533,000 after buying an additional 269,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on NXPI. Raymond James raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.09.

Insider Activity

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 5.7 %

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total value of $2,497,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,349.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NXPI stock opened at $181.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $171.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.67. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $132.08 and a fifty-two week high of $198.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 38.93%.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

Further Reading

