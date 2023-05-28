9,394 Shares in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Purchased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Sealed Air in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Sealed Air in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Sealed Air in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Sealed Air by 334.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Price Performance

SEE opened at $40.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.44 and a 200 day moving average of $48.65. Sealed Air Co. has a 52-week low of $39.92 and a 52-week high of $64.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.23.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). Sealed Air had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 196.19%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Sealed Air’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 28.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on SEE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Sealed Air from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Sealed Air from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Sealed Air from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.27.

Sealed Air Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

Further Reading

