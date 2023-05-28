Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $457,000 Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 145.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 114,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,319,000 after purchasing an additional 67,994 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $990,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 422,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,777,000 after purchasing an additional 123,778 shares during the last quarter. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paychex alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $119.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.79.

Paychex Stock Up 0.3 %

PAYX opened at $108.17 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.78 and a fifty-two week high of $139.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $39.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.90 and a 200-day moving average of $113.93.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.56% and a net margin of 30.54%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.78%.

Paychex Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.