Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Shares Purchased by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) by 106.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,796 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,628 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,310,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $228,077,000 after buying an additional 119,766 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,764,086 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,938,000 after acquiring an additional 105,991 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,402,345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,432,000 after purchasing an additional 6,353 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 12.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,256,065 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,673,000 after purchasing an additional 141,780 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 510,809 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,436,000 after purchasing an additional 155,123 shares during the period. 98.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on ROCK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

In related news, Director James B. Nish sold 4,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total value of $281,352.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,919.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ROCK opened at $54.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.55. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.58 and a 52 week high of $57.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $293.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Infrastructure, Renewable and Agtech. The Residential segment includes roof and foundation ventilation products, rain dispersion products and roofing accessories, centralized mail systems, and electronic package solutions.

