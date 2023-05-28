HRT Financial LP Invests $2.02 Million in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 36,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,017,000. HRT Financial LP owned approximately 0.07% of e.l.f. Beauty at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ELF. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 8,340.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 298.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ELF stock opened at $101.28 on Friday. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.62 and a twelve month high of $104.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 91.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.30 and a 200 day moving average of $69.99.

In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 7,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $522,991.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 107,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,800,945.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 15,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $1,130,112.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 143,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,480,583.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 7,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $522,991.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 107,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,800,945.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 252,162 shares of company stock valued at $19,624,844 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $94.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen upped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $36.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

