Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Shares Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,735 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,480 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $2,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,245,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,727,000 after buying an additional 1,178,744 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,430,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,277,000 after buying an additional 1,655,150 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,740,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,083,000 after buying an additional 779,800 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,456,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,804,000 after buying an additional 24,599 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,009,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,564,000 after buying an additional 257,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

PHG stock opened at $19.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.99. Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $26.05.

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a positive return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 11.63%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.9387 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -37.96%.

PHG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Societe Generale raised Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Philips currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.79.

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Diagnosis and Treatment businesses; Connected Care businesses; Personal Health businesses; and Other. The Diagnosis and Treatment businesses segment consists systems, smart devices, software and services, powered by AI-enabled informatics-that support precision diagnoses and minimally invasive procedures in therapeutic areas such as cardiology, peripheral vascular, neurology, surgery, and oncology.

