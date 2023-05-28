Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 91.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in National Grid during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in National Grid by 1,067.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in National Grid during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in National Grid during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 3.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Grid alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NGG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on National Grid from GBX 1,100 ($13.68) to GBX 1,080 ($13.43) in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on National Grid from GBX 1,250 ($15.55) to GBX 1,280 ($15.92) in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on National Grid in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Grid in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on National Grid from GBX 1,150 ($14.30) to GBX 1,275 ($15.86) in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,183.75.

National Grid Trading Up 0.8 %

National Grid Increases Dividend

Shares of NGG stock opened at $68.20 on Friday. National Grid plc has a 52-week low of $47.22 and a 52-week high of $74.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $2.3458 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.09.

About National Grid

(Get Rating)

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the high-voltage electricity transmission networks in England and Wales.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.