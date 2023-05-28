4,962 Shares in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,962 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Aptiv by 176.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Aptiv by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 359 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Aptiv by 335.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 418 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO William T. Presley sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,539,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total value of $700,158.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,504,674. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO William T. Presley sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,833 shares in the company, valued at $7,539,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,999 shares of company stock worth $2,386,039 in the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on APTV shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $141.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $152.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.29.

NYSE:APTV opened at $92.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.50, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.54. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $124.88.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 12.00%. Aptiv’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv Plc is a technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the business of designing and manufacturing vehicle components; providing electrical, electronic, and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets; and creating the software and hardware foundation for vehicle features and functionality.

