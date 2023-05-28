CoreCap Advisors LLC Takes $126,000 Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edmp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2,534.9% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,800,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656,216 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 7,010.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,482,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,046 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,300,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,004 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,590,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $813,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,733,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,019,000 after buying an additional 489,972 shares during the last quarter. 63.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $28.33 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $33.71. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Omega Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a boost from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 233.05%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OHI. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

