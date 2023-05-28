Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,147 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $10,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,344,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,342,000 after buying an additional 920,633 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 117.1% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 187,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,182,000 after purchasing an additional 55,492 shares during the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VEEV shares. JMP Securities upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim lowered Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $233.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

Veeva Systems Trading Up 1.6 %

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $27,107.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,776 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,189.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total transaction of $27,107.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,776 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,189.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 2,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total value of $483,569.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,980,195.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,818 shares of company stock worth $2,296,277. Corporate insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $165.48 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.02 and a 1 year high of $232.26. The stock has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.98, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $176.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.36.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $563.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.18 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 22.63%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.