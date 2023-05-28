CoreCap Advisors LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1,167.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 75,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,736,000 after buying an additional 69,239 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 35,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,130,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 20.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:RYT opened at $281.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $265.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $260.99. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $213.47 and a 1 year high of $283.21.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.