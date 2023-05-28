CoreCap Advisors LLC Makes New $154,000 Investment in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 9,144 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mayo Clinic acquired a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $10,858,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 24,506 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the period. ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 235.4% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 382,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,983,000 after acquiring an additional 268,300 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 213,099 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 43,713 shares during the period. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 330,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after acquiring an additional 220,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Black Stone Minerals

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.58 per share, with a total value of $467,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,620,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,835,039.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $1,506,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 486,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,325,500.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.58 per share, with a total value of $467,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,620,991 shares in the company, valued at $40,835,039.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 92,950 shares of company stock valued at $1,454,982. 21.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Black Stone Minerals Stock Down 0.7 %

BSM stock opened at $15.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.32. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 52-week low of $12.81 and a 52-week high of $20.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.04.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $174.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.68 million. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 77.07% and a return on equity of 54.18%. On average, analysts anticipate that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Black Stone Minerals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Black Stone Minerals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

About Black Stone Minerals

(Get Rating)

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses on the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

Featured Articles

