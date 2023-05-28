Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 1,778 Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,778 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESNT. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Essent Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Essent Group by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Essent Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,995,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $617,982,000 after acquiring an additional 71,629 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Essent Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 59,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Essent Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,798,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,139,000 after acquiring an additional 103,375 shares during the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Essent Group Stock Performance

NYSE:ESNT opened at $44.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.59 and its 200 day moving average is $40.78. Essent Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $34.27 and a fifty-two week high of $45.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.16.

Essent Group Dividend Announcement

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.16. Essent Group had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 73.35%. The business had revenue of $256.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Essent Group’s payout ratio is 14.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on ESNT. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Essent Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Essent Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Essent Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.80.

Essent Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Further Reading

