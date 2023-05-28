Clearbridge Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 349.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,947 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 73,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,146,000 after buying an additional 9,905 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 257,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000,000 after buying an additional 31,798 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $363,000. XML Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 61,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,399,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 20,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,128,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $149.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $134.09 and a twelve month high of $162.12.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.