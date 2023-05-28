Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 22,688 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 55.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,550 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,688 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 1,735.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HDB stock opened at $64.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $51.04 and a 12 month high of $71.76.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.5935 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This is a positive change from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.58. HDFC Bank’s payout ratio is 19.28%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

