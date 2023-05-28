Clearbridge Investments LLC Decreases Stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,940 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,590 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 699.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,007,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,928,000 after purchasing an additional 881,080 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 182.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 860,867 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,927,000 after purchasing an additional 555,773 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 366.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 546,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,296,000 after purchasing an additional 429,300 shares in the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,175,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 1,668.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 422,640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,767,000 after purchasing an additional 398,742 shares in the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.40.

Insider Activity

Lamb Weston Price Performance

In other news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $500,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,859 shares in the company, valued at $5,733,785. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LW opened at $109.45 on Friday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.62 and a 52 week high of $115.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The stock has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.65.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.45. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 110.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.95%.

Lamb Weston Profile

(Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.