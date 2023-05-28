Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Position Lessened by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its stake in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) by 63.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 162,225 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Alamos Gold by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Alamos Gold by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,207,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,438,000 after acquiring an additional 66,870 shares in the last quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC bought a new stake in Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alamos Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Eschler Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Alamos Gold by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eschler Asset Management LLP now owns 91,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

AGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities downgraded Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Alamos Gold in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Laurentian cut Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.08.

Shares of NYSE AGI opened at $12.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.59, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.13. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.35 and a 52-week high of $14.12.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $251.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.55 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 10.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

