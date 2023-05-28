Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Purchases 1,779 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 62.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Display by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,309,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $719,455,000 after purchasing an additional 117,055 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Display by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,266,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $712,274,000 after purchasing an additional 241,855 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Universal Display by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,458,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,587,000 after buying an additional 53,655 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Universal Display by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 887,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,824,000 after buying an additional 11,070 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Universal Display by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 513,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,512,000 after buying an additional 140,825 shares during the period. 73.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Display Stock Up 4.4 %

NASDAQ:OLED opened at $153.92 on Friday. Universal Display Co. has a 52 week low of $89.41 and a 52 week high of $155.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.08 and a 200 day moving average of $130.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.40.

Universal Display Announces Dividend

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Universal Display had a net margin of 33.51% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $130.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Universal Display’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 33.49%.

Insider Activity at Universal Display

In other Universal Display news, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total transaction of $2,050,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 125,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,155,786.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on OLED. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Universal Display from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.90.

Universal Display Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Display Corp. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones, portable media devices, tablets, laptop computers and televisions, and specialty and general lighting products.

Featured Articles

