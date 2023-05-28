Clearbridge Investments LLC Purchases 240 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $2,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Evergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Evergy by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Evergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in Evergy by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Evergy news, SVP Lesley Lissette Elwell sold 1,328 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $76,585.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,557.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Lesley Lissette Elwell sold 1,328 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $76,585.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,557.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 2,523 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total value of $157,233.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,913.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,351 shares of company stock valued at $1,579,544 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Evergy Price Performance

NYSE EVRG opened at $57.46 on Friday. Evergy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.12 and a 12-month high of $71.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.09 and its 200-day moving average is $61.02. The company has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.50.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. Evergy had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.6125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EVRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Evergy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Evergy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Evergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Evergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.20.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Further Reading

