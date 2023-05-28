Clearbridge Investments LLC Buys 250 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $3,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in American Water Works by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 6,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in American Water Works by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in American Water Works by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $869,000. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its stake in American Water Works by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $143.46 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.77 and a 52-week high of $162.59. The stock has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $146.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.02.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $938.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.84 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.20%.

Insider Activity at American Water Works

In related news, Director Michael Marberry purchased 1,400 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $142.35 per share, for a total transaction of $199,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,673 shares in the company, valued at $522,851.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AWK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.00.

About American Water Works

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.