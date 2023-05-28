Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 50,750 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,750 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $3,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the first quarter worth about $152,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 796,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,006,000 after purchasing an additional 12,581 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the first quarter worth about $564,000. Finally, SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the first quarter worth about $4,462,000. Institutional investors own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PFF opened at $30.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.07. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a one year low of $29.18 and a one year high of $35.40.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.171 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

