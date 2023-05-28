Clearbridge Investments LLC Cuts Holdings in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,708 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Wabash National worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Wabash National during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wabash National during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wabash National during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Wabash National by 123.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Wabash National by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WNC shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Wabash National from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Wabash National from $17.00 to $27.50 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Wabash National from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wabash National Stock Up 0.3 %

In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 94,961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $2,616,175.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,312,946.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Kevin J. Page sold 22,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total transaction of $601,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,138.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 94,961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $2,616,175.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,312,946.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 183,005 shares of company stock valued at $4,996,023. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WNC opened at $24.17 on Friday. Wabash National Co. has a 52-week low of $12.81 and a 52-week high of $30.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.61.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.59. Wabash National had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Wabash National Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Wabash National Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Wabash National’s payout ratio is 10.42%.

Wabash National Profile

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the company or through independent dealers.

Further Reading

