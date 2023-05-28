Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,967 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in United Airlines by 1,362.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 83,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 77,947 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in United Airlines by 204.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 36,276 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in United Airlines by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,498,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,499,000 after purchasing an additional 39,813 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $709,000. 59.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Airlines

In related news, Director Edward Shapiro purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,064,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,518,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Airlines Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $47.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.58 and a twelve month high of $55.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.21. The stock has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.42.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.10. United Airlines had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($4.24) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. BNP Paribas raised United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays raised United Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.53.

United Airlines Profile

(Get Rating)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Domestic, Atlantic, Pacific, and Latin America. The company was founded on December 30, 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

