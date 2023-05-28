CI Investments Inc. Has $40,000 Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 114.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 871 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PINS. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Pinterest by 21.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter valued at about $906,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 29.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 11.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 492,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,118,000 after purchasing an additional 51,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 261.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 273,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,691,000 after purchasing an additional 198,153 shares in the last quarter. 71.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PINS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Pinterest from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Pinterest from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Pinterest from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Pinterest from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.40.

Pinterest Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Pinterest

Shares of PINS opened at $24.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.19. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.77 and a 1 year high of $29.27.

In related news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 60,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $1,714,407.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 512,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,523,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 60,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $1,714,407.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 512,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,523,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 11,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total value of $312,620.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 350,507 shares in the company, valued at $9,796,670.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 150,648 shares of company stock worth $4,083,099. 6.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

