STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Stake Lifted by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,665 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $2,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of STERIS in the first quarter worth $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of STERIS in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of STERIS in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 82.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 75.8% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STERIS stock opened at $200.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $192.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.21. The company has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $159.21 and a 1 year high of $236.10.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 2.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is 175.70%.

In other STERIS news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 2,069 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total value of $439,207.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,361 shares in the company, valued at $4,746,793.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on STE shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. KeyCorp raised their target price on STERIS from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on STERIS from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet raised STERIS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on STERIS from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.40.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

