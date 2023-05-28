Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 1,162,090 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 96.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,162,090 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 98,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 372.7% in the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 25.0% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 25,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 1.3% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 74,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,406,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Catalent from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $53.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Catalent in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Catalent from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.55.

Catalent Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $37.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.84. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.45 and a fifty-two week high of $115.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.17.

In related news, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $33,805.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,676 shares in the company, valued at $283,005.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Manja Boerman sold 1,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $72,097.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,414 shares in the company, valued at $718,682.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $33,805.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,005.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Catalent Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Further Reading

