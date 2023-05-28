BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 391 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of BOK Financial by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in shares of BOK Financial by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 11,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of BOK Financial by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BOK Financial by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of BOK Financial by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 12,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BOKF shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on BOK Financial from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on BOK Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on BOK Financial from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on BOK Financial from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BOK Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.86.

BOK Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BOKF opened at $83.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.22. BOK Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $70.21 and a 1 year high of $110.85.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $522.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.74 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 26.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Research analysts forecast that BOK Financial Co. will post 9.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BOK Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is currently 23.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BOK Financial

In related news, Director Alan S. Armstrong acquired 1,500 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $87.07 per share, with a total value of $130,605.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,605. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Alan S. Armstrong acquired 1,500 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $87.07 per share, with a total value of $130,605.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,605. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brad A. Vincent acquired 1,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.11 per share, with a total value of $77,110.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 6,037 shares in the company, valued at $465,513.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 6,420 shares of company stock valued at $518,765. 56.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customer commodity risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

