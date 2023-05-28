Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 377 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ares Management by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,038,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,140,328,000 after acquiring an additional 458,646 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ares Management by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,191,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $502,895,000 after acquiring an additional 45,745 shares in the last quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,987,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $247,031,000 after buying an additional 188,618 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,339,231 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $144,915,000 after buying an additional 26,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,497,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $102,506,000 after buying an additional 16,773 shares in the last quarter. 47.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ARES shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ares Management from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Ares Management from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ares Management from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ares Management from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ares Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.44.

Ares Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ARES opened at $85.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.91. Ares Management Co. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $90.28. The firm has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.11). Ares Management had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $813.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.04 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 280.00%.

Insider Transactions at Ares Management

In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 165,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $13,757,907.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,003,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,481,496.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 165,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $13,757,907.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,003,866 shares in the company, valued at $83,481,496.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Judy D. Olian sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total value of $102,708.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,481,853.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 2,159,448 shares of company stock valued at $47,345,633 and sold 7,198,170 shares valued at $187,010,895. Corporate insiders own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.