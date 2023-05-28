Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Shares Purchased by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,781 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $3,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paylocity in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 9,150.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 85.2% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 88.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Paylocity

In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.70, for a total value of $8,385,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,226,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,023,291.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.70, for a total transaction of $8,385,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,226,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,023,291.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 284 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.13, for a total value of $48,884.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,446.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,242 shares of company stock valued at $14,791,349. Insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Paylocity Trading Up 0.8 %

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upgraded Paylocity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their target price on Paylocity from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Paylocity from $297.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Paylocity from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Paylocity from $311.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.86.

Shares of PCTY stock opened at $172.61 on Friday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $152.01 and a 1-year high of $276.88. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.81 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.47.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.18. Paylocity had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $339.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.79 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Paylocity Profile

(Get Rating)

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solutions. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

Featured Stories

