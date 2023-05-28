NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Stake Trimmed by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,457 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.06% of NorthWestern worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NWE. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in NorthWestern by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in NorthWestern by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 165,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in NorthWestern by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,852,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,506,000 after acquiring an additional 74,439 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in NorthWestern by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 64,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after acquiring an additional 9,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NorthWestern stock opened at $56.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.44. NorthWestern Co. has a 12-month low of $48.68 and a 12-month high of $62.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is 79.50%.

In related news, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.26, for a total value of $160,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,375 shares in the company, valued at $250,512.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.26, for a total value of $160,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,375 shares in the company, valued at $250,512.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Britt E. Ide sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total value of $70,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,831.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NWE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on NorthWestern from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. TheStreet raised NorthWestern from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on NorthWestern in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.50 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NorthWestern in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NorthWestern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.56.

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The Electric segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

