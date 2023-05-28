Clearbridge Investments LLC Reduces Position in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its position in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,411 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in TriCo Bancshares were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in TriCo Bancshares by 208.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 30,838 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 56.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 5,399 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in TriCo Bancshares by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 7,933 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,269,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,824,000 after buying an additional 35,630 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in TriCo Bancshares by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,418,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,770,000 after buying an additional 52,760 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TCBK. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on TriCo Bancshares from $59.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

TriCo Bancshares Stock Performance

TriCo Bancshares Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:TCBK opened at $33.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.89. TriCo Bancshares has a twelve month low of $28.66 and a twelve month high of $58.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.50%.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

See Also

