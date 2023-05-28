Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Shares Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) by 113.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,033 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,473 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.18% of Q2 worth $2,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Q2 by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Q2 by 370.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Q2 in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Q2 in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Q2 by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter.

Q2 Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of QTWO opened at $27.82 on Friday. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.91 and a fifty-two week high of $55.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at Q2

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Q2 from $41.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Q2 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Q2 from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Q2 from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Q2 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.38.

In other Q2 news, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 2,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total value of $81,663.40. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 205,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,597,877.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Q2 news, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 2,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total value of $81,663.40. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 205,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,597,877.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R. H. Seale sold 22,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $564,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 515,554 shares in the company, valued at $13,053,827.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 154,922 shares of company stock valued at $4,415,636. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Q2 Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking and lending solutions. It offers its solutions to financial institutions, financial technology companies, alternative finance companies, and other innovative companies, wishing to incorporate banking into their customer engagement and servicing strategies.

Further Reading

