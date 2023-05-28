229,596 Shares in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 229,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,861,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Cushman & Wakefield as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CWK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 3,128.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 550,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,287,000 after acquiring an additional 19,586 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 1,215.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,611 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 199.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 8,812 shares during the period. 83.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CWK opened at $7.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.43. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a twelve month low of $7.16 and a twelve month high of $19.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Cushman & Wakefield ( NYSE:CWK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CWK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Wolfe Research cut Cushman & Wakefield from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet cut Cushman & Wakefield from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group cut Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.40.

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

