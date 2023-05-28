Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 168,673 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,128 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Radware were worth $3,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Radware by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radware in the 1st quarter valued at $288,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Radware in the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Radware by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,348 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Radware by 1,652.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,601 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 10,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Radware from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Radware in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

RDWR stock opened at $19.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.53. Radware Ltd. has a 12 month low of $17.42 and a 12 month high of $25.77.

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

