Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,401 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,365 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $3,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VIPS. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the fourth quarter valued at about $155,030,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 362.9% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,236,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321,593 shares during the period. Origin Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the third quarter valued at about $13,660,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,668,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,900 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the third quarter valued at about $11,856,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on VIPS. Nomura Instinet raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Vipshop from $18.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Vipshop from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Vipshop from $12.50 to $14.40 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Vipshop from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vipshop presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.35.

Shares of VIPS opened at $15.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.44. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $6.36 and a 1 year high of $16.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.02.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 18.69%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Vipshop Holdings Ltd. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of online product sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear, menswear, footwear, accessories, handbags, apparel for children, sportswear and sporting goods, cosmetic goods, home and lifestyle products, luxury goods, and gifts and miscellaneous.

