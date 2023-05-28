Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 302,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,749,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IRWD. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2,065.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 18,584.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,832 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 563.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 6,953 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IRWD shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Insider Activity at Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 30,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total transaction of $342,345.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 712,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,130,549.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 30,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total transaction of $342,345.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 712,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,130,549.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 21,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $224,591.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 820,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,718,127.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 161,931 shares of company stock valued at $1,790,377 over the last three months. 13.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRWD opened at $10.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.95. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $12.66.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $104.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.60 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.63% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) products. It operates through the Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded on January 5, 1998 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.