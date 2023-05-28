Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 562,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,771,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Equitrans Midstream as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETRN. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 9.0% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 11.8% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 14,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 12.7% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 14,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 229,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 15.6% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 12,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Equitrans Midstream news, CFO Kirk R. Oliver bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.46 per share, for a total transaction of $49,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,584.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Equitrans Midstream Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ETRN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $9.50 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James started coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Equitrans Midstream stock opened at $6.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $9.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.37.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. Equitrans Midstream had a positive return on equity of 18.92% and a negative net margin of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $376.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Equitrans Midstream Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.85%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -83.33%.

Equitrans Midstream Profile

(Get Rating)

Equitrans Midstream Corp. engages in the provision of midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The Gathering segment includes EQM’s high-pressure gathering lines and FERC-regulated low-pressure gathering lines. The Transmission segment refers to the EQM’s FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage system.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.